Baldrige Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 293,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 70,842 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,337. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06.

