Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.49. 124,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,345,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

