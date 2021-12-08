Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post $29.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $27.03 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.07 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

BLDP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,983. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

