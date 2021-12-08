Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.30 ($3.71) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.33) to €3.90 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.89) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

