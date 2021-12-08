Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 4,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.25. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

