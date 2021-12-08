Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

EJFA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

