Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.17 Million Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 59,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

TRIL opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

