Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $736.03 million, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.95. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

