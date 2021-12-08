Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,328 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.