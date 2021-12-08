Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

