Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$150.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

NYSE BMO opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.95.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $400,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.