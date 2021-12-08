Barclays Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Underweight

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

AWR opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

