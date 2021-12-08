Barclays Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Underweight

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
AWR opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.09.
In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
