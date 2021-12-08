Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.98

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.98 and traded as low as $16.42. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 78,581 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.