Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.20 ($92.36).

Shares of BAS opened at €59.59 ($66.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Basf has a 52 week low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

