Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

