Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,154. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $702.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.