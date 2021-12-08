Beck Bode LLC Buys 8,503 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

