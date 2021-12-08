Beck Bode LLC Has $13.84 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $323.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $900.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

