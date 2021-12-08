Beck Bode LLC Purchases 547 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 306.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $159.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

