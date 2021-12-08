Beck Bode LLC Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 21,578.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,413 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 2.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.13% of Vistra worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.