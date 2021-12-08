Beck Bode LLC Sells 329 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $367.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

