Beck Bode LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

