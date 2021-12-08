Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $234.61 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.94. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.