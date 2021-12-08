Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,703,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

BDX stock traded down $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $244.70. 14,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,613. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $234.61 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

