Bell Bank Acquires 5,627 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 28.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.58. 62,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

