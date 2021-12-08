Bell Bank Has $2.27 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,311. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.