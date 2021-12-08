Bell Bank Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 329,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,394,393. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $265.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

