Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.66. Benson Hill shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 411 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

