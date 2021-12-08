Berenberg Bank Boosts Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target to GBX 290

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356 ($4.72).

LON:WIX opened at GBX 237.88 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.57. Wickes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £617.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($60,749.09).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

