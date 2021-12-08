Berenberg Bank Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($179.78) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($196.63) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €159.33 ($179.02).

Shares of ETR:DHER traded up €7.80 ($8.76) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €107.60 ($120.90). The company had a trading volume of 1,037,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.73. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($163.37).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

