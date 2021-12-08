Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.56).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

