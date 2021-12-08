Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.56).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
