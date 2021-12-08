Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

CD Projekt stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

