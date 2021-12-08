BetterBetting (BETR) 1-Day Volume Hits $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00220808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

