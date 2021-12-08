BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 391.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 202,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.