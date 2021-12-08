BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,763 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

