BHP Group’s (BHP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.17) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,212.86 ($29.34).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,173.50 ($28.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($33.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,933.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,102.42.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.