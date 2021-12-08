BIDR (BIDR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.65 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00057672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.85 or 0.08532566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00082913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,768.68 or 1.01191931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

