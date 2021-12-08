BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post $62.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.94 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $285.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,550 shares of company stock worth $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 2,758,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.06.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

