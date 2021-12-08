BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $468,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $754,375.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,994 shares of company stock worth $10,119,523 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

