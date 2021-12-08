BitBall Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $388,676.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,129.63 or 0.99974320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00048617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00032779 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.73 or 0.00894817 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.