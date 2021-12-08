Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $5,686.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00351700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00148709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

