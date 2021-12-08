BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches Market Cap of $56,862.04

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $56,862.04 and $31,763.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014802 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 159.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

