BitTorrent Market Capitalization Tops $3.73 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00010648 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003025 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

