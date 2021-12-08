BitTube (TUBE) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1,564.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.91 or 0.00418287 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,251,217 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

