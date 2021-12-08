BitWhite Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,807.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $135,508.02 and $147,807.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

