Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01. Black Hills has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

