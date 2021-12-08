BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

