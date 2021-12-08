BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 61,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,079. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
