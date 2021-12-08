BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. 134,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,529. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $17.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.