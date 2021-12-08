Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th.

BXMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 1,363,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

